Italian GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "Not a bad result. I felt like I did a pretty decent lap at the end and there wasn't too much more left in it.

"I'm happy with what I did. Of course would like to be a bit more competitive but I think that's about where we expected to be. We'll do some work tonight to prepare for the race and see what we can do tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "Not my best qualifying, but not a bad day. We struggled a little bit to find the last couple of things on the final lap. Probably a little bit too close to the car ahead. That compromised me maybe a little bit more than I was hoping for but other than that I think it was pretty much as good as we were going to get between Oscar and myself. Oscar did a good job. Tough day but I think we did the maximum."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "As usual, qualifying in Monza is intense, with cars trying to find the right position on track. I have to praise the team, as we operated well in these conditions. In terms of performance, today we didn't have enough speed to compete for the top rows of the grid. However, we are still happy that we have two cars in Q3, thanks to the good work of the team and the drivers. We now look forward to tomorrow. It will be challenging with the tyres in hot conditions, but we will try to extract the most out of it and score good points."