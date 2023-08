Dutch GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "If I start by looking at the final positions, we got some points, which is a good thing but not as many as we should have got today. We made some incorrect decisions and on a day like today, that can win or lose you a lot of time. We were just on the losing end. We'll review it, we'll make sure we do a better job next time. I think it's impossible to be perfect with this, it's just about limiting your mistakes. We've got some work to do but we're getting there."

Oscar Piastri: "P9, not the most straightforward of afternoons. I think we maybe could have taken a few more opportunities that were there but all-in-all not a terrible afternoon and definitely some things to learn from. At one point it was looking a lot worse so it was a nice comeback in the second half of the race and we'll definitely learn what we could have done a bit differently before heading to Monza with the goal of scoring more points."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After a busy race, with changing weather conditions, we finish P7 and P9, scoring some important points. But the reality is we could have got more today as we missed a couple of opportunities.

"With Lando, we hesitated too much at the start of the race before pitting for Intermediate tyres. On Oscar's side we opted to stay out through the rain on dry tyres, where he did an excellent job. From there his race was unfolding well, but unfortunately he locked the front tyres, needed to pit and we lost the advantage gained.

"We don't give up. The good news is that the car was, again, quite competitive. So we will review where we could have improved and go again in Italy."