McLaren suing Palou?

As Felipe Massa sues for the 2008 title, McLaren is understood to be taking legal action against Alex Palou.

The IndyStar is reporting that McLaren Racing Limited and McLaren Indy, LLC (the Woking outfit's IndyCar team) have jointly sued Palou and his 'racing entity', ALPA Racing USA, LLC, in separate lawsuits.

This follows last week's revelation by Zak Brown that the Spaniard had declared that he has no intention of honouring his contract to drive for McLaren in 2024.

"This is incredibly disappointing considering the commitment he has made to us both directly and publicly," he told the Associated Press, "and our significant investment in him based on that commitment.

"We have paid him a significant first payment toward his 2024 season in addition to the millions of dollars toward developing him in our Formula 1 testing program and in his reserve driver role with a potential drive in F1 in the future.

"Unfortunately, it now appears our belief, commitment, investment and trust in Alex was misplaced as it is not being reciprocated."

Both lawsuits have been filed as Part 7 claims, which means that McLaren Racing Limited and McLaren Indy, LLC are seeking money from the 26-year-old, who is on the cusp of his second IndyCar title, as opposed to trying to force him to drive for them.