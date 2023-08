Red Bull link "flattering" admits Piastri

Oscar Piastri has played down talk of a future move to Red Bull, though he admits he is flattered by the suggestion.

One man never shy when it comes to sharing his opinion is Eddie Jordan, and the Irishman has been singing the praises of McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Indeed, talking to Talksport, the former team owner turned pundit, suggests the Australian would be a good fit for Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

"Be careful where he's going to go because I think there is big star quality in there," he said. "I'm actually blown away with this young kid, so he'd be one of the drivers I'd be looking at to challenge Max in the future."

Indeed, while he doesn't accept the media hype linking Daniel Ricciardo with a return to Red Bull, Jordan believes Piastri has an in courtesy of his manager, Mark Webber, who spent seven seasons with the Austrian outfit.

"Don't be surprised if he (Piastri) is named in the future," said Jordan. "I don't see it," he added, referring to Ricciardo. "They had that chance before, and Red Bull doesn't usually go back in time. They have a very forward vision.

"If there's a change at Red Bull, Mark has brought this kid on, brought him over from Australia, and what a revelation he's turned out to be."

Though flattered, Piastri insists that he's happy where he is.

"I'm very happy where I am," he said, according to Speedcafe. "But yeah, it's always nice to be talked about in those kinds of ways.

"I think my season's been quite good for the most part," he continued. "There have definitely been some mistakes or moments I wish I could have had again, but with hindsight, it's very easy to say those kinds of things.

"I'm happy with where I'm at driving-wise, there's still a lot to improve, a lot to learn. I've got a very strong team-mate to learn from who, just by being a benchmark, is a big help for me getting back up to speed. So yeah, I'm happy where I am."