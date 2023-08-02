It would be a fantastic season without Max, says Wolff

Admitting that Max Verstappen is "driving circles" around the opposition, Toto Wolff says that that without the Dutchman's presence 2023 would be a thrilling season.

It's a move that will no doubt have those fans who still like to produce championship standings based on previous points systems, but the fact is that Verstappen is there and absolutely smashing it out of the park.

On his current form the Dutchman is looking likely to secure the title in Singapore, which will leave Las Vegas looking more than a little flat.

As Helmut Marko has said, such is his confidence that Max can not only enjoy banter with his engineer mid-race – though this doesn't begin to compare with the analytical processes Fernando Alonso is going through in his car - but even threaten a surprise pit stop to keep his crew on its toes.

Ignoring the fact that his drivers enjoyed eight years of domination, Toto Wolff, while admiring Verstappen's talents, suggests the season would be so much better without him.

"He has all the reasons to be a bit cheeky," says the Austrian. "He's just driving circles around everybody else on merit, and there's nothing else to say about that. You've got to watch that on one hand, as much as it is annoying.

"You just need to take Max out of the equation," he adds. "The second Red Bull is where we are. It would have been a fantastic season and close racing, but the stopwatch never lies.

"There is just one guy and one car that is above everything else, and we've just got to catch up. There is no choice."