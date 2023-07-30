Belgian GP: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I knew that the car was going to be quick today, and this is one of the best tracks to drive when you have a good car.

"GP and I were just having a laugh today, we're honest with each other and that's how we operate, there's no need to worry. The first half of the season has been much better than anyone would have ever dreamt of, how we are performing as a Team and winning so many races in a row is incredible. We're definitely enjoying the moment but we also want to keep this momentum and level for a long time, so hopefully after the summer break we're strong again in Zandvoort."

Sergio Pereez: "Today was a good day for the Team. The race started really well and then Max came through strong, especially on the second stint where he pulled away. After he overtook, it was all about bringing it home for the Team and managing the pace until the end, that was the main objective. I ended up slipping on Turn 11 due to the tricky conditions so we wanted to then look after the car, manage the tyres and keep the position. Two podiums in a row now and our main objective is to continue to stay on the podium. We have the summer break to make sure we stay on top of things and have some time to reset. Max did a tremendous job and it overall was a great Team result. I am looking forward to the summer break and going into the second half of the season to come back even stronger."

Christian Horner: "We could never have dreamt of getting to summer break unbeaten, that's never been achieved before. It's all about teamwork and everybody doing their bit and that's what has happened through the first 12 races of the year. For Max it's another masterful win. He managed the race after making his way from P6 to take the lead in the second stint. Checo also had a brilliant first lap, taking the lead of the race and in the end bringing home our fifth 1-2 of the season. All credit to everybody back in Milton Keynes, this result is their result and the way they're applying themselves is the reason that we're making the history we're currently making. We need to keep the intensity but for now, everyone deserves the break and then we come back hard in Zandvoort."