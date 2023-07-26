Belgian GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: I'm looking forward to the Sprint race in Belgium. It looks like it's going to be quite a rainy weekend so we'll see what impact that'll have as it always makes it a bit more interesting and chaotic. Spa is of course my favourite track on the calendar so I'm looking forward to racing there and seeing the fans, it should be a fun weekend. It will be interesting to see how our car will perform in the higher speed corners too. I have good memories from Spa and coming off the back of a great Team result in Hungary, I hope we can deliver this weekend, it's the final push before summer break.

Sergio Perez: It was a great Team win in Hungary, it's incredible to be part of such a historic moment in Formula One. I'm proud to be a part of this Team and what we are achieving together. Everyone did an incredible job across the weekend and worked so hard, the reward was the end result. For me Belgium is about taking a step up in performance and being up there from the start of the weekend until the end. The weather will be tricky, as it always is in Spa, and we have the Sprint format to contend with so running could be very limited. I have to keep pushing and, as always, the aim is to deliver the best result possible.

Stats & Facts

• Oracle Red Bull Racing now holds the record for the most consecutive race wins, 12, in Championship history, winning all 11 races in 2023 and the final race of 2022. This weekend, the Team will also attempt to become the first team to win the opening 12 races in a season.

• Following victory at the Hungary Grand Prix, Max has finished first on 44 occasions, tying the number of times he has finished in the other podium positions combined, with 28 second places and 16 third places in his career.

• Checo has extended his advantage in second place of the Drivers' Championship at the last three races in a row, with his lead over third place sitting at a season-high 32 points. This comes as Checo enters the Sprint weekend in Belgium as the top scorer in Sprints on the grid this season.

• The Team serviced Checo with the outright fastest pitstop of the 2023 season during the Hungary GP, changing all four tyres in 1.98 secs, the first team to achieve it in under two seconds this year.

• If Max claims victory in the Belgium GP, he will become only the second driver in history to win eight consecutive races, following in Seb Vettel's footsteps who won the final nine races of the 2013 season for the Team.