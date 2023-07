Belgian GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Back-to-back podiums! It feels good to be back where we belong, but we still have more work to do to keep it consistent for the rest of the season.

"I'm looking forward to racing in Spa. It's one of my favourite tracks and it should be a good circuit for us. Of course, it can be challenging depending on the conditions, but we will do our best to finish the first half of the season in a strong position."

Oscar Piastri: "Belgium up next. It's always good to go racing in Spa, it's a really great track, and I enjoy a Sprint weekend. The car has been good to us in the last two races, which is positive, but there's a lot of learning to take into this weekend.

"I was back in the sim at the MTC this week to make sure we extract all the data. Hopefully, we have another good weekend ahead of the summer break."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Another strong weekend from both drivers in Hungary and a further data point to help us analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the car. It's good to be in this position and the team have worked hard to get us here. However, while we can be more optimistic about the rest of our season, we know the other teams won't stand still. Our plans and ambitions remain the same, we continue to push forward with the development of the MCL60 this year, and ultimately aim to be in a position to achieve race wins in the near future.

"Meanwhile, before the summer shutdown, we head to Belgium. Spa is another popular circuit with the drivers. It has a nice mix of long straights and corners at all speeds and can be even more challenging if affected by the weather. It's also a Sprint weekend, which adds to the challenge and the opportunities. As always, our team, together with our drivers, remain focused on the task at hand and are ready to give it their all."

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Race laps: 44

Circuit length: 7.004 km/4.352 miles

Total race distance: 308.052 km/191.414 miles

Number of corners: 18 (9 right, 9 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 & Soft: C4