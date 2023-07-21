Hungarian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's been a good Friday. I'm relatively happy with the overall pace of the car but there are some things to work on ahead of quali. I feel like I'm not able to push quite as much as I would like in a few places on the track, so I think we've got a little bit more to unlock - but we've started off with a decent balance. I would say our improved pace since the upgrade has continued to help us and give the team confidence in some of the high-speed corners - but the slow-speed corners are still the ones we're trying to focus on and improve."

Oscar Piastri: "Friday done, FP1 looked very encouraging in the wet and despite a little bit of floor damage for myself in FP2, we looked pretty solid overall. I missed a bit of running in the middle of the second session due to the damage, but the team did a great job to get the car back on track for valuable laps. I feel like I was in a reasonable place in both sessions, so I'm pretty happy with that. We look to have decent pace, so we'll look into the data overnight and prepare for what tomorrow brings."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The variable weather in FP1, and then some floor damage to Oscar's car in FP2, meant we didn't get quite as many laps as we would have liked today - but despite the limitations, we gathered some useful data, about the car and tyres, in preparation for qualifying and the race. We'll work as usual overnight to analyse what we have learned and prepare as well as we can for what will be an interesting debut of the Alternative Tyre Allocation format."