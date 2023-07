Hungarian GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Hungary up next, the start of the last double header before the summer break. Getting on the podium in Silverstone felt really good. It's great to be in that position, but we'll keep working hard for the rest of the season as we keep improving our performance.

"Last week I was back at the MTC with my engineers working in preparation for Hungary. I look forward to getting back in the car and seeing what we can do. The Hungaroring is a challenging but fun track and Budapest is a great city, I'm really looking forward to getting back on track."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really happy with our performance at the British GP. The upgrade felt good, and we got a lot of data to work on for the next race. Last week I was back in the sim at the MTC preparing, taking our learnings to make sure we keep improving.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the Hungaroring. It can be a tricky circuit in certain places, but we enjoy the challenge. I'm excited to get into this double-header, and hopefully go well in Budapest."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Following a successful British Grand Prix, we now turn out attention to Hungary, where we'll aim to keep up the momentum and continue on our journey of extracting performance from the MCL60.

"The circuit in Budapest is a very different track with low-speed corners. It will present a new challenge to the now upgraded MCL60. We remain with both feet on the ground but hopeful for another competitive weekend."

Hungaroring

Race laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.381 km/2.722 miles

Total race distance: 306.63 km/190.531 miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5