Hungarian GP: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will continue its 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season with Round 12, the Hungarian Grand Prix, to be held at the Hungaroring.

Formula 1's association with Hungary stretches back to 1986, when a permanent facility was constructed in a natural bowl close to the village of Mogyorod, a short journey from downtown Budapest, which was then still behind the Iron Curtain.

The Hungarian Grand Prix quickly established itself as a popular event, facilitated by its convenient central European location that attracted a breadth of fans, as well as the nearby presence of the lively Budapest. The city, which straddles the iconic Danube River, is famous for its thermal baths, vibrant ruin bars, and range of dramatic architecture.

The Hungaroring has the second-longest unbroken streak on Formula 1's calendar, having been held annually since its debut 37 years ago, and is a tricky and narrow ribbon of tarmac. Drivers have likened the Hungaroring to a go-kart track, with little in the way of straight-line sections, and several twiddly low-medium speed corners interlinked.

Nevertheless, there remain high-speed challenges, such as the uphill blind left-hander of turn 4 and sweeping turn 11, while passing chances frequently present themselves into turn 1 or the cutback into turn 2. The weekend's action typically takes place in hot conditions, leading to high track surface temperatures, though thunderstorms and heavy rain showers can quickly bubble up.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen both have vast experience at the Hungaroring. Hulkenberg has competed in nine grands prix in Hungary while Magnussen has taken the start on seven occasions at the circuit.

After a challenging weekend last time out at the British Grand Prix, how do you utilize past experiences and key learnings, and apply them to present-day situations - as currently faced by the team?

Guenther Steiner: "Obviously, the last two races were tough for us, but we need to think forward. These things in racing happen in general, that sometimes instead of going forward everybody else moves forward, and you stay put. The only thing we can do and what we will be doing, is work hard with the whole team pushing whatever we can, to move forward. It will take a little bit of time, but we already have things in mind we want to bring after the summer races to fix our problems. We need to keep our heads up, which we will do, and keep going."

The British Grand Prix saw the start of filming for Brad Pitt's new Formula 1 movie - with 'Hollywood' set to join the sport at a few more races this season. What's your take on the project and what do you think it can bring to the table in terms of fan engagement?

GS: "I think for the sport it's not new that there's a movie made about it, but this is in such a close collaboration with FOM and the FIA and teams. I think it's another step forward to engage more fans and bring new fans to Formula 1. I think the sport at the moment, as we all know, is growing and this will accelerate our growth. It's fantastic to have such big personalities from Hollywood around us."

In light of recent pace and performance, what's the approach heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix? Is every session an opportunity to experiment a little more or is the baseline approach the same over these last few races as the team looks to understand the key issues with the VF-23?

GS: "I think we just go into Hungary with what we know, and know that we need to learn more as well. The best way to learn about a race car is by running it and opportunities to run them are not big these days because there's no testing, so Friday practice will be good for us. We think we know where our key issues are and we're working on solutions, but we still need to learn and every little bit you learn, will make you better in the long run."

Pietro Fittipaldi finally tested the VF-23 on the second day of Pirelli tire testing at Silverstone fresh off his LMP2 victory at Monza. How important is it that a test and reserve driver gets to compete in-season, regardless of category, to keep race sharp but then also, with Formula 1's limited test opportunities, gets relevant seat-time in the team's current entry?

GS: "First of all, congratulations to Pietro for winning the LMP2 category in Monza. He hadn't driven the VF-23 yet because during pre-season testing Nico was new to the team and we needed to use every minute we had available in the car for him to get accustomed to it. As soon as we can, we'll get Pietro in the car because as we all know, he's our reserve driver, so should something happen to our drivers, he will be in the car.

"We need to put him in the best position should it happen, and he's always very good, very consistent, and very reliable. The engineers love him, Pirelli loves his feedback, so it's always good having Pietro around but also to keep him motivated. He's a race car driver and as we see, he races in LMP2 to stay race sharp should the opportunity arise for him to get into an F1 car. He's doing a great job and we're very thankful to have Pietro around."

Round 12 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship takes MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix. A great mix of cityscapes, a lively atmosphere and a circuit that resembles a karting track. Is this a location you're excited to race at?

Kevin Magnussen: "I think the Hungarian Grand Prix is always a good one, the circuit is a tight, little twisty track. It's kind of difficult for overtaking, but it puts more emphasis on qualifying, so Saturday is very exciting in Hungary always. Usually, not this year, it's the last race before the summer break, so there is also that to look forward to. I'm looking forward to going there and hopefully we can be competitive."

The Hungaroring is considered to have 'Monaco levels of downforce'. Guenther has openly said Nico and you are active stakeholders in helping address and solve the issues facing the VF-23. Is it encouraging from your perspective to be able to have your say and work as a team to improve performance?

KM: "I think we're obviously facing some issues getting competitive on Sunday. We can often be competitive on Saturday in qualifying when we have to do just one lap on the tires on low fuel, but it's a different story on Sunday. We're working very hard to investigate what the cause is and come up with solutions. It's a collective effort, and everyone is working super hard. I think with all the talent we have in the team, I'm very confident we can solve the issues."

We're entering the third of four races in the month of July. Is this something you relish as a driver, being able to get into a good rhythm with the team and the car, or being so close to the summer break are you already planning ahead to the second half of the season?

KM: "It's a busy part of the year, this European season. It feels a lot less busy because of the short flights and lack of jet lag, and I get an opportunity to go home between the races even when they are back-to-back. It's cool though because it's all the tracks that we know very well, all the European tracks that most of the drivers know from their junior careers, a very familiar environment. I'm not really planning ahead too much at the minute, I'm just trying to get the most out of these races right now."

Round 12 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship takes MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix. A great mix of cityscapes, a lively atmosphere and a circuit which resembles a karting track. Is this a location you're excited to race at?

Nico Hulkenberg: "It's definitely a location I'm excited to race at. Typically, it was the last race before summer shutdown so it's slightly different this year with Spa after, but normally it's pretty hot. It's a physical grand prix as well but a fun lap - very intense, especially the middle sector, which is just one corner after another, and you need to find a good rhythm there."

The Hungaroring is considered to have 'Monaco levels of downforce'. Guenther has openly said Kevin and you are active stakeholders in helping address and solve the issues facing the VF-23. Is it encouraging from your perspective to be able to have your say and work as a team to improve performance?

NH: "Of course, we're pushing very hard and we're working on the weaknesses and trying to fix them. These issues can only be solved when everyone works closely together, and that's exactly what we're doing. It might not be a short-term fix but we're confident we'll work through them."

We're entering the third of four races in the month of July. Is this something you relish as a driver, being able to get into a good rhythm with the team and the car, or being so close to the summer break are you already planning ahead to the second half of the season?

NH: "Actually, I like that it's getting busier now. You get into a nice rhythm and into a groove. I feel like the beginning of the season was very stop-start, so I'm enjoying this busy time and the intensity we're carrying at the moment."