British GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Silverstone is always a good test of the car and the drivers, and following races in Canada and Austria, the British Grand Prix weekend is a very useful reference for the updated FW45.

Both drivers continue with the same basic package as they raced last weekend at the Red Bull Ring, but they will each have a new aerodynamic item to look at in FP1 as part of our ongoing R&D programme.

This weekend sees the full introduction of the new Pirelli tyre construction, which all teams tested in Barcelona. This is expected to work well with the hard compounds that Pirelli have supplied for this event. All three compounds should offer useful trades of performance and degradation and will offer useful strategic flexibility.

Alex Albon: A home race for the team and in some ways a home race for myself as well. I love this circuit it's one of the best tracks of the year. Silverstone is always a special race to go to. We're celebrating our 800th GP so it'll be nice to show off the modified livery. in terms of pace, we'll be there or there abouts. Possibly not as competitive as Canada or Austria but still competitive to give us the opportunity to score points.

Logan Sargeant: Really excited to be going back to one of my favourite tracks this weekend. Silverstone has always been good to me and I love all the high-speed sections of the track. Hopefully we can get the car working well and have a good weekend.