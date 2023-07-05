Site logo

Williams reveals special Silverstone livery

NEWS STORY
05/07/2023

Williams has unveiled an adapted livery for the British Grand Prix, designed with a British twist, while also acknowledging its past, as part of the celebrations to mark its 800th Grand Prix.

The British Grand Prix was set to be the Grove-based team's eighth centennial but, with the cancellation of Imola last month, that landmark shifts to the following race in Budapest.

Williams is therefore celebrating over both weekends, to ensure its home fans in the UK can be part of the commemoration.

The one-off Silverstone design, running on both FW45's of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant this weekend, pays homage to the team's British heritage and to its beloved founder, the late Sir Frank Williams.

