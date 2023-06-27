Williams reveals plans for 800th GP celebration

Jenson Button is to drive 1992 championship winning FW14B at Silverstone next month as part of team's celebration of its 800th Grand Prix.

The British team is pulling out all the stops to mark the momentous occasion with a series of events and activities aimed at engaging fans and honouring the team's rich heritage.

The British Grand Prix was set to be the Grove-based team's eighth centennial but, with the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last month, that landmark shifts to the following race in Budapest. Williams will therefore hold celebrations over both weekends, to ensure its home fans in the UK can be part of the commemoration.

Highlighting the celebrations, the team's current challenger, the FW45, will showcase a bespoke livery exclusively designed for its home race at Silverstone, and will sport a special emblem in Budapest. The striking Silverstone design will pay homage to the team's British heritage and to its founder, the late Sir Frank Williams.

Furthermore, Williams is set to bring a true legend of the past, the 1992 championship winning FW14B, to Silverstone, where world champion and Williams Racing brand ambassador, Jenson Button is set to take the wheel to complete several demonstrations laps in the iconic car on Sunday.



In addition to the on-track excitement, Williams has announced that its fanzone will be open in the heart of Piccadilly in London. The London Fanzone, presented by Kraken, will be open Monday to Sunday at 48 Regent Street during the British Grand Prix week and promises an immersive experience for all motorsport enthusiasts.

Among the numerous attractions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Williams personalities in person - including Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, Jenson Button and James Vowles - view stunning heritage cars on display, which includes Alain Prost's 1993 Championship winning car, and experience the thrill of driving in state-of-the-art simulators.

The fanzone in London will also host a dedicated fan store where supporters can purchase exclusive team merchandise. Moreover, the event will feature a STEM education area, aimed at inspiring the next generation of engineers and innovators, fostering an appreciation for the scientific and technological aspects of Formula 1.

The 800th Grand Prix celebrations at Silverstone and Budapest promise to be an unforgettable experience for Williams Racing and its fans alike.

"Reaching the milestone of our 800th Grand Prix is a remarkable achievement for Williams," said James Vowles. "We are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years.

"Over our 46-year history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles to our name we are the second most successful Formula 1 team of all time, only behind Ferrari.

"We invite all our fans to join us in this celebration as we pay tribute to our iconic past and look towards a bright future."