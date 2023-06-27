Marko: Only two drivers can "keep up" with Max

Helmut Marko claims that there are only two drivers on the grid who can even keep up with Max Verstappen.

It wasn't that long ago that we were discussing whether Sergio Perez could really beat his Red Bull teammate to the 2023 title. Now, just eight races in, talk has turned to whether he can even keep his seat.

As the Mexican struggles to rediscover his form, Helmut Marko is showing his customary empathy, claiming that there are only two drivers on the current grid who can even keep up with Verstappen, and Perez isn't one of them.

"Alonso and Hamilton could, at most, keep up with him, he tells OE24. "These three are simply the strongest, among them Max stands out again."

Referring to the widening chasm between the Dutchman and his teammate, Marko simply says: "Max is Max... he's in the best car."

This weekend, the team is on home ground as the 'title fight' heads to Austria, where last year Verstappen was beaten by Charles Leclerc.

However, the brilliant form of the Dutchman and the RB19, not to mention the various issues facing Ferrari, suggests that two weeks after scoring its 100th Grand Prix win, Red Bull will be celebrating its 101st.

While most would think that Marko would have been happier celebrating the milestone of its century of wins on home soil, he is actually delighted that it came in Canada, for this weekend - assuming Max or Sergio wins - will mark the 100th time Land der Berge, Land am Strome has rung out at the podium ceremony, Sebastian Vettel's victory in China in 2009 - the team's first - being marked by something entirely different.

"It's more reassuring to come to Austria with your 100th victory," says Marko. "The national anthem will be played there for the 100th time after a Red Bull victory.

"At our first in 2009 in China, they played the Blue Danube Waltz by mistake!"