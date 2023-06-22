Perez insists he's up for the fight

Despite his dramatic loss of form, Sergio Perez insists that he can still fight for the championship.

The opening four races of the 2023 season saw Perez neck and neck in the title fight with teammate Max Verstappen, so much so that the pair would regularly seek the additional point for fastest lap simply to give them the (psychological?) lead in the championship.

However, since Monaco the Mexican has suffered a dramatic loss of form, which has seen just 21 points from 3 races - compared to Verstappen's 76 - whilst also failing to make it into Q3.

Crashing out in Monaco was something that could have happened to anyone, but it is his problems in Spain and Canada that are causing concern for the so-called 'tyre whisperer'.

"Luck is not with us but that's how it is at the moment," said the Mexican. However, when asked what, other than luck, appears to be the problem, he replied: "Basically on the braking.

"The ride hasn't been great," he said of the RB19. "Under braking was the biggest thing. It's what we need to get on top of and make sure we are able to figure out what's happening and then come back stronger.

"We're going to be working hard, together with the team back home, to make sure that we figure out what's happening at the moment," he added.

Despite the loss of form, the Mexican insists that all is not lost and that he is up for the fight.

"It is what it is," he said. "I think it's something that mentally you have to be strong, and I'm strong. I know I will overcome this difficult period of what is basically two races.

"In Monaco, yes I made a mistake and it was a bad weekend, but I think without that we had the pace.

"But it's a little bit more concerning not having the pace," he admitted. "I'm looking forward to the next race in Austria but I really hope we are able to get back to our form."