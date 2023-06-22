Schumacher to drive his father's car at Goodwood

Mick Schumacher will make his first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month when he drives the W02, the car raced by his father Michael during the 2011 season.

Fans will also get to see the W12, the team's World Championship-winning 2021 challenger, running up the hill in the hands of Esteban Gutierrez.

"It's going to be spectacular to run in my Dad's 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run," said Schumacher. "Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega! Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it.

"I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced, but this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face."

The W02 was the second car designed and built by Mercedes Grand Prix after purchasing the team in 2009. Raced by Michael and Nico Rosberg, it became a regular points scorer en route to fourth in the Constructors' Championship. In Michael's hands, it achieved a best result of fourth in the Canadian Grand Prix.

The W12 meanwhile needs little introduction. Driven by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, the car took nine victories, along with a further 19 podium finishes, across an extraordinary 2021 season and secured a record-breaking eighth consecutive Constructors' Championship for the team.