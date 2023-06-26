Tsunoda to attend Nurburgring festival

Yuki Tsunoda will join Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel at the Nurburgring in September, when he will become the youngest driver to take on the Nordschleife... albeit in a Honda NSX GT3 Evo.

The AlphaTauri driver joins Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel who will be making F1 show runs on the legendary Green Hell.

"I've never driven at the Nurburgring before, so I'm really looking forward to the event," said Tsunoda. "I can't wait to drive around it in my Honda NSX GT3 Evo, which is an incredible car and a proven race-winning machine at the highest level of GT3 competition.

“The Nordschleife is a legendary circuit," he added, "I just experienced it on the Gran Turismo videogame and already enjoyed it a lot."

In 2020, Tsunoda claimed a sensational third place in the Formula 2 Championship as part of the Red Bull Junior Team and Honda Junior program. In his successful year, he collected enough points for a super license, which led him to his first seat in Formula 1. It was a dream come true for the youngster, who started watching kart races at the Nakai kart track in Japan with his father at the age of four.