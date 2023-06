Canadian GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda: "Our aggressive strategy worked until the virtual safety car and our pace was really good. The timing didn't work in our favour and we couldn't gain as much as we wanted to, struggling with pace after that. Our car performance was ok, though not as good as Barcelona, which meant we weren't able to gain as many positions as we wanted. It's not the position I wanted to finish, but I had some good overtakes, so it was good learning. Looking ahead, I need a clean race weekend with a higher qualifying position, to maximise our chances of scoring points in the future."

Nyck de Vries: "Until the fight with Kevin (Magnussen), it was a decent race. We fought each other hard but I think we both missed our braking point, and with the low grip, I locked up and went straight. Compared to previous race weekends, we weren't quite quick and competitive enough, so we need to see why we were lacking performance to understand how to improve. Equally, it was a DRS train and wherever you were, you maintained your position. Points were going to be a challenge today, but qualifying further up the grid certainly would've made a better result possible."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Yesterday's qualifying positions made today's race more difficult than it needed to be. This, combined with Yuki's three-place penalty, forced us into trying something different and unfortunately, it didn't work out. We made a very early stop with Yuki to use the free air to recover race time. The strategy was working quite well and Yuki got back into the pack, however, losing a bit of time behind Magnussen on older tyres, the decision was made to convert to a two-stop. This cost a bit more track position than expected due to a slow stop so ultimately, we couldn't get back to the pack led by Albon. Nyck's race was mainly in traffic and unfortunately, his first stop was made the lap before the safety car, meaning he wasn't able to take advantage of the undercut. Subsequent contact with Magnussen later in the race cost him more time, along with a raft of blue flags. We need to review Yuki's race to determine if sticking with the one-stop strategy could have potentially provided a better result. In terms of pace, had we managed to qualify further up the grid and been able to utilise a more conventional strategy, I believe we could've scored points today. Qualifying was the key aspect of the weekend, and we need to be executing better going forwards, so we're better placed to start scoring and recovering from our current situation where we are dropping points, and letting our closest competitors move away from us in the Constructors' championship."