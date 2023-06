Tsunoda penalised for impeding Hulkenberg

Yuki Tsunoda has been handed a grid penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during today's qualifying session.

Both drivers were on fast laps with Tsunoda in front. Hulkenberg was gaining on the AlphaTauri going into Turn 10, the Japanese went wide and then came back on to the track in front of the Haas.

Tsunoda considered that he was still on his fast lap despite the fact that at that point he was approximately 3 seconds slower than his previous lap time.

The stewards determined that Tsunoda unnecessarily impeded Hulkenberg - who is currently under investigation for failing to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU - after going wide at Turn 10 when he could have abandoned his lap and kept off the racing line, thereby avoiding any impeding.

As a result, Tsunoda, who qualified 16th, drops 3 grid positions.