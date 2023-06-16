Canadian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.718 132.332 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:13.745 0.027 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:13.844 0.126 4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.044 0.326 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.094 0.376 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.142 0.424 7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.220 0.502 8 Perez Red Bull 1:14.250 0.532 9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.419 0.701 10 Gasly Alpine 1:14.477 0.759 11 Piastri McLaren 1:14.533 0.815 12 Magnussen Haas 1:14.544 0.826 13 Norris McLaren 1:14.617 0.899 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14.811 1.093 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.941 1.223 16 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:15.002 1.284 17 Albon Williams 1:15.003 1.285 18 Ocon Alpine 1:15.092 1.374 19 Sargeant Williams 1:15.426 1.708 20 Hulkenberg Haas 1:16.369 2.651