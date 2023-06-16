Site logo

Canadian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

16/06/2023

Times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.718 132.332 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:13.745 0.027
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:13.844 0.126
4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.044 0.326
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.094 0.376
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.142 0.424
7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.220 0.502
8 Perez Red Bull 1:14.250 0.532
9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.419 0.701
10 Gasly Alpine 1:14.477 0.759
11 Piastri McLaren 1:14.533 0.815
12 Magnussen Haas 1:14.544 0.826
13 Norris McLaren 1:14.617 0.899
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14.811 1.093
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.941 1.223
16 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:15.002 1.284
17 Albon Williams 1:15.003 1.285
18 Ocon Alpine 1:15.092 1.374
19 Sargeant Williams 1:15.426 1.708
20 Hulkenberg Haas 1:16.369 2.651

