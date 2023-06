Canadian GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake heads across the Atlantic for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Following a points-scoring outing last time out in Barcelona, the team will aim for another combative performance at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, on the St Lawrence River.

100 years of passion

Racing is more than a sport, it's a state of mind.

Racing is about finding the limit, it's about pushing the boundaries of what's possible. It is what makes us get up in the morning, it's what fuels every thought, every waking moment. Racing is not something you do: it's something you become.

Racing has been ingrained in the spirit of Alfa Romeo since the start of its history, in 1910. The brand's cars always embodied the spirt of noble Italian sportiness, whether on track or on the road: a spirit that led to accolades, trophies, records and, once translated for the world outside of the circuit, a sporty attitude that survives to this day in every model of the make.

No symbol represents Alfa Romeo's racing heritage better than the Quadrifoglio. the four-leaf clover emblazoned in the brand's highest-performing cars to this day. It was 100 years ago, during the 1923 Targa Florio, that legendary driver Ugo Sivocci first painted the lucky charm on his RL Corsa - and then went on to win the event. Since that day, the lucky clover has been synonymous with Alfa Romeo racing cars - including our C43.

To celebrate this milestone, and to pay tribute to the century of history the Quadrifoglio represents, in Montreal the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake cars will sport a special edition of the logo, framed in a gold triangle, on the engine cover. A small gesture to give a respectful nod to the history, the heritage, the passion that symbol embodies.

100 years is a long time, but performance stays young. Here's to 100 more, Quadrifoglio.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "The positive result in Barcelona was important proof of the effort made by the team over the past weeks, both trackside and in Hinwil, and how eager we all are to fight for the points regularly. The result we brought home made us even more motivated, and the team resumed work right away to find the extra performance that can make a difference in our sport. We head to Montreal with confidence: we had one of our best results of last season here, and the aim, of course, is to replicate that. The pace we showed throughout the weekend in Spain was promising, and a confirmation that the upgrades we brought are pushing us in the right direction. We must keep up with the good performances: we know now, more than ever, that we have it in us, and if we execute a flawless weekend, we are perfectly capable to achieve even more."

Valtteri Bottas: "It was good to see the team in strong form in Barcelona after a few tough races. On my side, the floor damage caused by some debris during the opening lap prevented me from fully extracting the potential of the C43, which was unfortunate given the encouraging pace that my teammate showed. Nevertheless, it is a new race weekend, and a chance to get back on track. I spent the time since Barcelona working in the sim and back home in Finland, and I feel ready for the challenges ahead. I enjoyed racing here in Montreal in the past, and I am looking forward to this weekend. We know our car has the potential to do well, and that will be our aim from Friday onwards, putting Barcelona behind us and adding new points to our tally."

Zhou Guanyu: "Coming home from Barcelona with points has surely been rewarding, and a good motivation for the entire team to keep up with the extensive work done so far, both on and off the track. I am delighted to be returning to Canada this week, I have very good memories from my first time around here a year ago - and I am keen to make some more. We made good progress throughout the weekend in Spain, and overall had a very well-executed race with good tyre management and strategic choices. Even though the track is very different from Barcelona, hopefully we will be able to keep up with the performances shown there. If we are at our best from the very first practice session, we'll be able to qualify in a favourable position and extend our point scoring streak on Sunday."