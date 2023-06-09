Pirelli reveals compounds for next three races

Pirelli has revealed the tyre compounds to be used at the forthcoming Canadian, Austrian and British Grands Prix.

The softest possible combination, the C5, C4 and C3, will be used in Canada and Austria, while by contrast, the hardest combination will be in use at Silverstone.

Montreal has a medium to fast layout, and while the Gilles Villeneuve circuit can be considered a semi-permanent circuit, it has unforgiving walls and barriers right next to the racing line, leaving little margin for error but also presenting at least two good overtaking opportunities. It's a track where stability under braking and good traction are vital to be competitive.

The Canadian Grand Prix is a perennial favourite; not just because it's often unpredictable - with the safety car being a regular feature - but also because of Montreal's unique atmosphere throughout the grand prix week.

Two weeks later, the Austrian Grand Prix takes place on the rapid Spielberg circuit, which has the lowest number of corners of any venue on the calendar: just 10 in total.

The Red Bull Ring hosts the second Sprint of the season on Saturday, preceded by the Sprint Shootout to determine its grid positions.

From July 7-9, Formula 1 returns to where the championship first began: Silverstone, which has a largely unaltered layout since the very first British Grand Prix in 1950.

Pirelli's new specification of tyre will make its debut on a track that is well-known for putting high lateral energy loads through the rubber, as a result of the many fast corners.

This new specification, tried out by the teams during Friday free practice in Spain, is more resistant to fatigue thanks to the introduction of an already-homologated material originally planned for 2024, but is otherwise exactly the same as the specification that will be used up to the Austrian Grand Prix.