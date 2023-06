Spanish GP: Race team notes - Pirelli

Max Verstappen continues on his winning way, victory in the Spanish Grand Prix being the Dutchman's fifth from the seven races so far the season. It's his 40th career win.

Proof of the reigning world champion's dominance can be seen from the fact he secured the third Grand Slam of his career - the win, pole position, fastest race lap and leading for all laps. He did this previously in Spielberg in 2021 and Imola last year.

The Mercedes drivers filled the other podium places. Lewis Hamilton who, along with Michael Schumacher has won six times in Barcelona, was second, followed by George Russell.

Of all the cars that started from the grid, only Red Bull opted for anything other than the Soft tyre. Verstappen and Perez started on the P Zero Yellow medium. Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) started from pit lane, the former on Medium, the latter on P Zero White hard.

It was hard to predict strategies for the Spanish Grand Prix, partly due to the low level of degradation on the compounds, as well as the chance of rain arriving, although that was ruled out after a few laps. The first four all took the chequered flag on Softs. The Red Bull pair went from Medium to Hard (Verstappen after 26 laps, Perez 23) while Mercedes opted for the Medium in the middle stint. Aston Martin went for Softs for the first two stints, doing the last on the hardest compound. Others to finish on the Hard tyre were the Ferrari, Alpine and Alfa Romeo drivers and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

The Haas drivers were the only ones to pit three times. They started on Softs, switching to Mediums for the second stint, Hards for the third, finishing the race on Mediums again. Lando Norris also pitted three times, but the first time it was to change the front wing at the end of the opening lap.

Fastest on the Hards was Alonso. Aston Martin's Spaniard clocked a time of 1m18.083s on lap 49. Kevin Magnussen was quickest on Mediums in 1m18.069s, while Max Verstappen set the fastest race lap on Softs in 1m16.330s.

In his second stint, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) did more laps (34) than any other driver on the hardest compound. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) did 32 on the Medium tyre in his last stint. Leclerc, Alonso and Russell did 25 laps on the Soft.

Track temperature dropped during the race. When the red lights went out, the track sensords recorded 30.9 degrees C while at the end it was 26.7 degrees C (the highest on the grid was 31.3 degrees C).

Pirelli is staying on at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, for two days of testing for next season's tyres with Ferrari and Mercedes running on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will be trying various compounds to be used without being preheated. The next round of the Formula 1 World Championship is the Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, from 16 to 18 June.

Mario Isola: "On a track that is particularly demanding for the tyres, we witnessed a race in which all three available dry compounds came into play, each one used extensively. The C1 covered 41.6% of the laps completed, then came the C2 (30.6%) and the C3 (27.9%). The decision to introduce the new for 2023 C1 specification compound meant that a two-stop strategy was on the cards and was used by most of the teams. Compared with our pre-race predictions we saw that the Medium was more competitive, partly down to the track temperature being significantly lower than during last year's race. Initial analysis suggests that degradation on all the compounds was lower, even with the softest C3. Notable examples of this were the first stints for the two Mercedes drivers with Russell doing 25 laps and Hamilton 24, or Alonso's middle stint (25 laps) running a heavy fuel load and yet running at a pretty competitive pace.

"Pirelli is staying in Barcelona with two days of very important testing this coming week aimed at next season. The programme is focused on the development of compounds that can be used without the usual pre-heating procedures."