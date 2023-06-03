Spanish GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the AWS Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.272 144.145 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.734 0.462 3 Norris McLaren 1:12.792 0.520 4 Gasly Alpine 1:12.816 0.544 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.818 0.546 6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.994 0.722 7 Ocon Alpine 1:13.083 0.811 8 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.229 0.957 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.507 1.235 10 Piastri McLaren 1:13.682 1.410 11 Perez Red Bull 1:13.334 12 Russell Mercedes 1:13.447 13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.521 14 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:14.083 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.477 16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.977 17 Magnussen Haas 1:14.042 18 Albon Williams 1:14.063 19 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.079 20 Sargeant Williams 1:14.699