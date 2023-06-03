Site logo

Spanish GP: Qualifying - Times

03/06/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the AWS Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.272 144.145 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.734 0.462
3 Norris McLaren 1:12.792 0.520
4 Gasly Alpine 1:12.816 0.544
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.818 0.546
6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.994 0.722
7 Ocon Alpine 1:13.083 0.811
8 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.229 0.957
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.507 1.235
10 Piastri McLaren 1:13.682 1.410
11 Perez Red Bull 1:13.334
12 Russell Mercedes 1:13.447
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.521
14 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:14.083
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.477
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.977
17 Magnussen Haas 1:14.042
18 Albon Williams 1:14.063
19 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.079
20 Sargeant Williams 1:14.699

