Spanish GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the AWS Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.664 141.422 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:13.914 0.250 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:14.072 0.408 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:14.240 0.576 5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.264 0.600 6 Russell Mercedes 1:14.278 0.614 7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.353 0.689 8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.360 0.696 9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.659 0.995 10 Norris McLaren 1:14.681 1.017 11 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14.681 1.017 12 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:14.693 1.029 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.756 1.092 14 Hulkenberg Haas 1:14.988 1.324 15 Piastri McLaren 1:15.105 1.441 16 Ocon Alpine 1:15.266 1.602 17 Magnussen Haas 1:15.534 1.870 18 Gasly Alpine 1:15.841 2.177 19 Albon Williams 1:15.851 2.187 20 Sargeant Williams 1:16.529 2.865