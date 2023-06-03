Site logo

Spanish GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
03/06/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the AWS Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.664 141.422 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:13.914 0.250
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:14.072 0.408
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:14.240 0.576
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:14.264 0.600
6 Russell Mercedes 1:14.278 0.614
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.353 0.689
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.360 0.696
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.659 0.995
10 Norris McLaren 1:14.681 1.017
11 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14.681 1.017
12 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:14.693 1.029
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.756 1.092
14 Hulkenberg Haas 1:14.988 1.324
15 Piastri McLaren 1:15.105 1.441
16 Ocon Alpine 1:15.266 1.602
17 Magnussen Haas 1:15.534 1.870
18 Gasly Alpine 1:15.841 2.177
19 Albon Williams 1:15.851 2.187
20 Sargeant Williams 1:16.529 2.865

