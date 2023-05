Spanish GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's great to leave Monaco with some valuable points for the team. I really enjoyed the race despite the tricky conditions, and I was quite pleased with our pace in the end. There were plenty of positives for us to build on as we head straight to Barcelona.

"I'm looking forward to racing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya again. I've finished in the points there before so I'm hoping I can end the double-header on a high. There are some changes to the track this year that should make the racing better, so I'm excited to see what that's like and what we can achieve."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm happy to have completed my debut Monaco Grand Prix with a top 10 finish. It was a great way to start the double-header and I finished the weekend with a lot of important learning.

"Barcelona is a great track, so I'm excited to return. I've raced there in the past and secured a sprint win during my time in F3, but it will be interesting to experience the modified track for the first time. It should make for good racing and hopefully both of us can finish in the points again."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Leaving a challenging Monaco with two cars in the points is a very positive outcome for the team. Our pace was good on the Intermediates, and it was very promising to see Lando and Oscar overtake in such difficult conditions.

"We now head into the final race of this double-header in Barcelona. This year the circuit comes with a few changes, including the removal of the chicane, taking it back to the original layout. These changes should give us a faster, more exciting race with great overtaking opportunities, and hopefully some more championship points."

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Race laps: 66

Circuit length: 4.675km/2.905 miles

Total race distance: 308.424km/191.646 miles

Number of corners: 16 (9 right, 5 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3