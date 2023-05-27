Monaco GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We have to be happy with this result. This year, we've tended to perform better on Sundays - but starting from the first row in Monaco is a really positive achievement.

Job done today. It was a great final run, but when the team told me I was in P1, I already knew there was a chance I'd get bumped to second. I pushed the limits to uncomfortable levels - I risked a lot today. Our pace in the final sector is a bit of a weak spot, so we need to take a look at that for future races. Tomorrow, I'm aiming to finish the race and take the maximum possible points. If it's a straightforward afternoon, we'll hopefully finish on the podium; any more opportunities and we'll be there to take them."

Lance Stroll: "A frustrating qualifying session - the potential was definitely there: in Q1, I finished fifth and I was feeling good in the car. Then things went downhill in Q2: I didn't get my tyres prepared properly on my out-lap, then I got caught at the weighbridge, there was traffic, and then I lost a few tenths at Turn 18 on my final run. When the margins are so tight, those things just compound the situation. Tomorrow is another day, we'll roll the dice with the strategy - either going long or pitting early and undercutting people. Hopefully, a bit of rain will mix things up, let's see."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "This was an intense session for the whole team. Fernando drove superbly; he nailed his final lap and will line up on the front row for tomorrow's Monaco Grand Prix. That's an incredible achievement for the whole team and we can be proud of that. Lance had the pace to graduate into Q3. But a combination of factors - traffic, debris on the track, a delay at the weighbridge - meant he didn't get a clean Q2. In particular, he ran over a large piece of debris at the exit of Tabac, which damaged his floor and affected grip in the final sector. The aim for tomorrow is to score the maximum points with both drivers."