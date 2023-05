Monaco GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Firstly, I'd like to send my best wishes to everybody affected by the flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. We all love racing at Imola, but safety comes first, and I support the decision for last week's Grand Prix to be cancelled. We'll be back, and I hope everyone remains safe during these difficult times.

"Circuit de Monaco is a historic track with great memories for both me and the team. My 2021 podium is a moment I am extremely proud of. This year, as McLaren celebrate their 60th annniversary, we'll be taking on the race with a special Triple Crown livery on the MCL60, which I'm really excited about.

"While results haven't been what we wanted so far this year, everyone at the track and factory are determined to push forward and score points over the double-header. We'll work hard, and our full focus is on developing race by race."

Oscar Piastri: "The events in the Emilia-Romagna region have affected many people and my thoughts are with them during this difficult time. I hope everyone can stay safe and continue to receive the support they need. The safety of everyone is the main priority, and I look forward to racing at Imola for the first time in the future.

"I'm looking forward to this weekend's race as I return to Monaco for the first time since my double podium during the 2021 F2 Championship. It will be an interesting and enjoyable challenge to tackle to Monte Carlo circuit in an F1 car, and to be able to do that with McLaren in the MCL60's Triple Crown livery is a very special moment.

"Preparation for the race has gone well with plenty of simulator work and I'm learning more and more in every session behind the wheel. As a team we are fully focused on making the steps forward to develop more performance out of the car and the May-June doouble-header is a great opportunity to do that."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "I'd like to start by sending my deepest thoughts and sympathies to the people of Emilia-Romagna during such difficult and challenging times. It was imperative that we put the safety of the residents, our team, our fans and F1 colleagues first, and that we did not further impact the local authorities and emergency services.

"As we return to racing this week at the Monaco Grand Prix, we will have all those affected by last week's events in mind.

"Our work at the factory has continued to develop well as we focus on preparing the next stage of upgrades, which we will be introducing in the coming races with the ambition of making the MCL60 more competitive.

"However, next stop is Monaco, a unique event and challenging track for the team and the drivers, with little margin for error. The historic settings of Monte Carlo provide a great backdrop for racing and it's one we love to attend. This year, Triple Crown celebrations make the weekend even more special, and we look forward to it."

Circuit de Monaco

Race laps: 78

Circuit length: 3.337km/2.0733 miles

Total race distance: 260.286km/161.734 miles

Number of corners: 19 (12 right, 7 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5