Monaco GP: Preview - Alpine

The famous streets of the Circuit de Monaco are a firm favourite amongst the drivers as Esteban Ocon outlines his state of mind heading into the sixth race of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

What message do you have for the Italian fans and the people of Emilia-Romagna?

Esteban Ocon: Firstly, my thoughts are still very much with the people of the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy. The images we've seen coming out of there are devastating and we all hope the situation improves quickly. I spent a lot of time in that area growing up and it's very difficult to see what the people on the ground are going through. The full focus of the emergency services should be on the current situation, so I fully understand and accept the decision Formula 1 took to not proceed with the race. We will miss the unique passion of the Tifosi but we will see them in Monza later this year and hopefully back at Imola in the future.

What can we expect from the team in Monaco after a decent showing in Miami?

EO: While our thoughts remain with Emilia-Romagna, our racing focus turns to Monaco. Like Miami, we need to ensure that we have a smooth weekend and bring home deserved points. We've had a couple of disappointing race weekends this year so the team is focused on executing better races across the board. We are eager to get back out there and show our pace and show that we can compete with some of the top teams. Monaco is always an exciting weekend, one of the highlights of the season, and we will be looking to put on a good show for the fans.

What are your thoughts on the iconic Circuit de Monaco?

EO: Personally, I'm looking forward to taking on this famous street circuit and seeing how much performance we can find from the car on the streets of Monte Carlo. The layout is unique in the fact that it is the shortest track of the year with its narrow streets, tight corners, and limited time for drivers to go to full throttle. The race is always such a spectacle, and the event is so prestigious with a lot of history, so it's always an intense but amazing experience. We are excited to be racing again after two weeks and we feel ready as a team for Monaco.

Success in Monaco is often defined by a matter of millimetres. And with three points scoring finishes from three of his four starts around Monte Carlo in Formula 1, Pierre Gasly knows all about the fine details that prove pivotal in the Principality.

What message do you have for the people of Emilia-Romagna?

Pierre Gasly: It was of course a pity not to race at Imola last weekend but it was absolutely the right decision by Formula 1 to not go ahead with the conditions as they were in the region. My thoughts are with those in Emilia-Romagna impacted by the weather and the floods and hopefully the situation can improve quickly. It's an area of Italy I am familiar with from my time racing in Faenza so it was very difficult to see the situation unfold as it did and I hope things get better for everyone living there. Hopefully we can put on a good show in Monza later in the year for the epic Italian fans.

How much are you looking forward to racing in Monaco?

PG: I'm really looking forward to racing in Monaco as it's one of the biggest and most rewarding challenges of the season for us drivers. Without a French Grand Prix on the calendar, this race is as close to France as we get during the year and the support from the fans in Monaco is very special. The Monaco Grand Prix is world famous as it's one of the most prestigious races in the world of motorsport and a race every driver wants to succeed in during their career. As a team, we'll aim to keep improving and build off from our promising performance last time out and aim to come away from Monaco with the best result possible, which, must be strong points from both cars.

What is the Circuit de Monaco like to drive?

PG: I would say Monaco is one of the most difficult laps on the calendar. It's a track which requires perfection as you are on the limit for just over 60seconds, millimetres from the walls, with no room for any mistake. Monaco is all about building confidence through the three practice sessions and then having confidence in the car to push in Qualifying on Saturday. With overtaking so difficult in the race, Qualifying is very important so the target, as a minimum, is reaching Q3 and putting ourselves in the best position to score points.