Monaco GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake returns to action in the narrow streets of Monte Carlo for one of the most famous, prestigious and fascinating events in the Formula One calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Following last week's decision not to race in Imola, due to the floods affecting the Emilia Romagna region, the team is keen to return to the track and continue its progression on a circuit like no other, a unique challenge for the drivers and their machinery.

Every year, right around this time of spring, Formula One decamps to the French Riviera for the crown jewel of the calendar - the Monaco Grand Prix. Say Monte Carlo and a collection of images springs to mind: yachts, sportscars, the glitz and glamour of one of the world's most exclusive locations. Monaco is the cliché of Formula One, it's the champagne-soaked poster child of the sport and one that lives and is reinforced by its stereotypes.

For the teams racing there, of course, Monaco is different. Monaco is a test of strength, willpower and resistance for drivers and crews alike: in the cockpit, it's a relentless mental challenge, corner after corner requiring millimetric precision to avoid a race-ending rendezvous with the barriers; it's pure performance, one of the places where the skill of those behind the wheel most comes to the fore. In the garage - the cramped garages, on three levels, with trees sticking through the floor and ceiling - mechanics contend with conditions they don't experience anywhere else in the world - but cannot compromise on precision. Driving Monaco may be like "riding a bicycle in your living room", but working in these garages could be described as being more akin to a crossfit workout in a broom closet.

Monaco is unique in every aspect: it's a track from a different era, on which qualifying means as much as the race, a circuit on which the wider, larger F1 cars of today tread the same streets on which Jackie Stewart's and Graham Hill's slender machines darted. The paddock, away from the garages on the Quai Antoine 1er, is a world on its own, yachts bobbing quietly on the sea in front of busy hospitalities; the fans, ubiquitous, crowd the hill over Rascasse and every other open space - they're the closest they can be to Formula One here. They're as much part of the story as the cars on track.

Despite every challenge, Monaco is still Monaco. Each crammed space, each oddity, is just making this race unique: for every fan, for every driver, for every team member, doing Monaco is a badge of honour. Because one thing is true to all those who experienced it: nothing ever feels like Monaco.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "Calling off the Grand Prix in Imola was ultimately the right decision to make, given the difficult situation the Emilia Romagna region endured. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and who are dealing with the aftermath of the floods: and we are ready to join Formula One in contributing to the relief effort. We were of course looking forward to racing in Imola, and this is just giving us more motivation for this weekend's race in Monaco. The extra week we spent back at base in Hinwil was used to continue working hard on improving our car and its performance as we head to Monaco. What has effectively become the first European race of the season will be where we bring the upgrades originally meant for Imola. With its iconic corners and scenery, the Monaco Grand Prix is easily the most famous Formula One race - and one where everyone wants to do well. Even more so than usually, the streets of the Principality are a venue that reward attention to detail and precision: we must build on the improvements shown in Miami at the start of the month and continue in that direction from Friday onwards."

Valtteri Bottas: "As much as we were all very keen to race, not going ahead with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been the right call. I send all my sympathy and support to the affected populations, and I look forward to being back in Imola in the future. Monaco is a race that needs no introduction: it's just special, and it's also racing at home so I'm looking forward to being able to sleep in my bed! I'm very motivated to do well here, where you have to give it all and push your performances to the limit. The single-lap pace we showed in Miami was an improvement compared to previous races, and it could be crucial on a track where qualifying performance is so important. There is still some work to be done - and the team took the time since Miami to keep working on developing our car. We will keep pushing forward, aiming to further improve our performance, and add more points to our tally."

Zhou Guanyu: "The conditions to go ahead with the race in Imola just weren't there, and the commitment to safety must always come first. I wish all my best to everyone who has been affected by the floods - I spent a lot of time in Italy a few years ago, and I have very fond memories of my time there. I am looking forward to the race in Monaco, it's the one Grand Prix where everyone wants to do well, and where every small detail can make the difference. We showed some progress in Miami, and we must keep up with the momentum as there are still improvements to make. We were set to bring upgrades to the C43 in Imola, and we will have them in Monaco this weekend. Hopefully, they'll help us making a positive change and getting back in the points."