Monaco GP: Preview - Pirelli

The three softest compounds in the Pirelli Formula 1 range will take to the track in Monaco: C3 as the P Zero White hard, C4 as the P Zero Yellow medium and C5 as the P Zero Red soft.

The total length of this historic track is just 3.337 kilometres, with 68 races having taken place and the most successful driver (in terms of wins) being Ayrton Senna. The legendary Brazilian was first past the chequered flag on every occasion from 1987 to 1993, with the sole exception being 1988 - when he retired on lap 66 while leading.

Monaco has the lowest average lap speed of the whole championship, at around 150kph.

There's very little grip and limited wear. The softest compounds offer a good level of adhesion when it comes to traction but mechanical grip is limited. This doesn't prevent some sliding: a determining factor in surface graining.

All types of tyre brought to Monaco were used in the variable weather of last year's grand prix: Cinturato Blue full wet, Cinturato Green intermediate, and all three slick compounds. On a dry track, the race is nearly always a one-stopper for everybody, but last year most drivers stopped three times.

The new Cinturato Blue full wet tyres that don't need tyre blankets should have made their debut at Imola but could now be used in Monaco - as well as throughout the rest of the season.

Mario Isola: "We're heading to a Monaco Grand Prix that's somewhat different to what we expected. It should have been the second race of a European triple-header but instead it's going to be the first due to the cancellation of Imola. Those images of devastation are still fresh in our minds and we want to express our solidarity once more with the families of the victims, as well as all those who have suffered such huge losses.

Monaco has written its own chapter in the history of Formula 1. The characteristics of this unique circuit, largely unaltered for more than 60 years, make it a true one-off that has often sprung surprises. No other track can allow a driver to compensate for any technical shortcomings of their car in the same way, and just one incident can shake things up entirely. The difficulty of overtaking can sometimes detract from the spectacle in the race, but that only makes Saturday's qualifying all the more exciting, as grid position assumes a particular importance to the final result on Sunday. As is often the case on street circuits, Pirelli has nominated the softest tyres in the range. One of the peculiarities of Monaco is the fact that the track is opened to normal traffic every evening, which means that it's very hard for rubber to build up on the racing line, making the surface even more slippery. With Imola having been scrubbed, Monaco could now become the debut for the new Cinturato Blue full wet without tyre blankets, obviously depending on weather conditions: another potential random factor this weekend."