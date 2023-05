Pirelli to introduce new-spec tyre at Silverstone

The tyre, which will be trialled at Barcelona, is in reaction to the increased speeds and downforce in the second season of the rules overhaul.

Indeed, Pirelli admits to being surprised at the increase in performance of the current cars after just one full season of development

The new slicks will be trialled during FP1 and FP2 at Barcelona, with teams being given two extra sets, ahead of their full introduction at the British Grand Prix in July.

"We've seen how much more performance the 2023 cars have compared to last year throughout the opening races of this season," said Mario Isola, "and that is thanks to the extraordinary pace of development shown by all ten of the teams.

"In Miami, for example, the pole time was nearly two seconds faster than last year, but the same sort of progress has been seen during races as well.

"Pirelli's simulation work has always been aimed at not only supplying a product that hits the performance targets specified by stakeholders, but also anticipating any potential problems and reacting to them quickly," he added.

"The new specification contains materials that we have already developed for 2024, which will make the tyres more resistant without affecting any of the other technical parameters or their behaviour on track.

"To allow all the teams to test the new construction on a level playing field, Pirelli will supply two extra tyre sets per car to be used during FP1 and FP2 at the Spanish Grand Prix."