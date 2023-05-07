Miami GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Verstappen Red Bull NH NM Perez Red Bull NM NH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH Russell Mercedes NH NM Sainz Ferrari NH NM Hamilton Mercedes UH NM Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH Ocon Alpine NH NM Magnussen Haas NM NH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NH NM Stroll Aston Martin UH UM Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH Albon Williams NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NH NM Zhou Alfa Romeo NH NM Norris McLaren NS NH de Vries AlphaTauri NM NH Piastri McLaren NS NH Sargeant Williams NM NH

