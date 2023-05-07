Site logo

Miami GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
07/05/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2
Verstappen Red Bull NH NM
Perez Red Bull NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH
Russell Mercedes NH NM
Sainz Ferrari NH NM
Hamilton Mercedes UH NM
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Ocon Alpine NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin UH UM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH
Albon Williams NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NH NM
Zhou Alfa Romeo NH NM
Norris McLaren NS NH
de Vries AlphaTauri NM NH
Piastri McLaren NS NH
Sargeant Williams NM NH

LATEST IMAGES

