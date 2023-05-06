Miami GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Perez Red Bull 1:26.841 139.409 mph 2 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.202 0.361 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:27.349 0.508 4 Magnussen Haas 1:27.767 0.926 5 Gasly Alpine 1:27.786 0.945 6 Russell Mercedes 1:27.804 0.963 7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.861 1.020 8 Ocon Alpine 1:27.935 1.094 9 Verstappen Red Bull No Time 10 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time 11 Albon Williams 1:27.795 12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:27.903 13 Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.975 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:28.091 15 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:28.395 16 Norris McLaren 1:28.394 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:28.429 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.476 19 Piastri McLaren 1:28.484 20 Sargeant Williams 1:28.577