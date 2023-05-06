Site logo

Miami GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
06/05/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:26.841 139.409 mph
2 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.202 0.361
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:27.349 0.508
4 Magnussen Haas 1:27.767 0.926
5 Gasly Alpine 1:27.786 0.945
6 Russell Mercedes 1:27.804 0.963
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.861 1.020
8 Ocon Alpine 1:27.935 1.094
9 Verstappen Red Bull No Time
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time
11 Albon Williams 1:27.795
12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:27.903
13 Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.975
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:28.091
15 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:28.395
16 Norris McLaren 1:28.394
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:28.429
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.476
19 Piastri McLaren 1:28.484
20 Sargeant Williams 1:28.577

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms