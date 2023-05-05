Miami GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Perez Red Bull 1 1 1 1 3 3 2 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 1 2 3 2 Sainz Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Russell Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Ocon Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Gasly Alpine 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Piastri McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Bottas Alfa Romeo 2 1 1 1 1 1 2 Zhou Alfa Romeo 2 1 1 1 1 1 2 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Alonso Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Magnussen Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Hulkenberg Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 de Vries AlphaTauri 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Albon Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Sargeant Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 3

Note: Drivers are limited to just four Internal Combustion Engines this season, also four Turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks and two Control Electrics and Energy Stores. In terms of exhaust systems, they are limited to 8 for the season.