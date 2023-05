Miami GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Miami, it's good to be back Stateside! The US races are always exciting, and I'm looking forward to seeing the Papaya fans out in full force to create an amazing atmosphere this weekend.

"The car felt good in Baku, our new upgrades seem to be a step in the right direction, and we achieved the best we could under the circumstances. It's now time to continue improving race-by-race and finish the double-header on a positive bvy getting the most we can out of the MCL6 and try to secure more points for the team."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm looking forward to racing in Miami, it's a new track for me and the atmosphere should be electric with out passional US fans! It's another circuit on the calendar which has challenging features, but I've prepared well by working hard in the sim.

"Despite illness, it was great to get into Q3 for the second time this season in Baku. We worked hard throughout the weekend and the new parts made the car feel good. In the racee it was disappointing to miss out on points by one position, but I'm determined to finish the double-header in Miami with another strong showing."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We left Baku with two points gained on genuine performance merit and pleased with the delivery of the upgrades we fitted. A lot of hard work has been done by the team back at the factory and at the track to make sure this important first step of our plan to upgrade the MCL60 was achieved in time. We head to Miami now to finish the first double-header of the season. We will continue to put maximum efforts to secure a positive result at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend.

"Miami is another interesting circuit, with hot conditions and risk of rain. It will be the first time for Oscar racing the circuit, but he has prepared extremely well by working hard in the simulator. We know there is a lot of work to do to improve our performance, but we head to America with the aim of delivering another clean race weekend and earn championship points."

Miami International Autodrome

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.412km/3.362 miles

Total race distance: 308.326km/191.585 miles

Number of corners: 19 (7 right, 12 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4