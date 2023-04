Azerbaijan GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A good race. It was as good a result as I was going to get and the best we could achieve today. P9 really doesn't sound like a lot but it was the best we can do at the moment. We got a bit unlucky with the Safety Car happening just after we had pit. I then got stuck behind Hulkenberg, but we got a couple of points on the board, which is a solid result, plus we got some good things out of the new parts we bought to track. So, I'm happy with that and we'll try to improve again in Miami."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a shame to miss out on points by one spot, but we were just lacking a bit of pace in the middle of the race, so there wasn't really much more we could do. I'm happy I survived the weekend after being unwell and we've got some really good learning in the bank. I certainly learned a lot about the tyres in that race, and how to manage them better, so all of that will help us fight for points next time. Thanks to the team here and back at the factory for getting the upgrades out to us, it's definitely helped. We go again in Miami."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "An interesting weekend in Azerbaijan with the new Sprint format. Our main objective for the weekend remained preparing for the race: this was where the most points were available. The top four teams are a little bit ahead at the moment, so the mission was to be at the head of the midfield. We achieved that thanks to the upgrades we fitted this weekend. Thanks go to the team back at the factory and at track for helping us bring these parts to the car. Over the next few races, we will be able to verify how much of that is a genuine improvement, and how much was track-specific.

"Lando, once again, was rock solid. Another clean weekend brings us a couple of very useful points. We were highly impressed with Oscar too. He's been unwell this weekend but managed to focus on the job, also delivering a clean weekend with no mistakes. Thank you to our excellent medical staff for their continuous support throughout the weekend. We hope he'll be feeling better in a few days when we start again in Miami."