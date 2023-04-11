McLaren stint damaged confidence, admits Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo admits that he is still at a loss to explain why his two seasons at Woking didn't work out.

While one can understand the Australian's desire to leave Red Bull, which was rapidly becoming Team Verstappen, if the move to Renault (Alpine) was about money then the subsequent move to McLaren was surely about returning to the podium.

However, though he claimed a popular, if fortunate, win at Monza, Ricciardo spent two seasons pretty much living in the shadow of his new teammate, Lando Norris.

Struggling with a car that clearly didn't suit his style in 2021, his second season wasn't helped by the fact that quite early on it was apparent that the writing, in terms of his future at Woking, was on the wall, Zak Brown claiming that the Australian hadn't lived up to expectations.

A sport that had grown used to his wide, infectious grin and cheeky chappie demeanour now saw a man who at times appeared to be on the edge of breaking.

Now back within the bosom of the Red Bull family, the Australian admits that those two seasons have taken a toll on his self-confidence.

"I'll always take some responsibility or accountability," he tells Speedcafe. "For many years, I truly believed I was the best, and I am the best in the world, so whatever the situation, I'll be able to overcome it...

"Obviously with McLaren it was tough for me to do that," he admits. "I was aware that I'm not the perfect driver, I do have weaknesses, so I'll always hold something on to myself."

He admits that the Woking outfit initially worked with him, making the changes to the car he felt necessary and even offering to change members of his crew. Yet still the relationship didn't gel.

"Having a bit of a chance to remove myself from it and now looking back on the last two years, I would have done things differently if I had that time again, or maybe ask more questions or been a little bit more demanding," he admits. "But you also live and you learn, so I don't look back with regret. That was a situation and I got through it.

"Now, getting back into Red Bull, I felt as well I was certainly a little bit... my confidence was probably not what it used to be as well. I was a little bit probably timid getting into the simulator, trying to downplay how it was going to go.

"But as the day went on, the more comfortable I felt, and the more it just felt like I was kind of back home in a car that I honestly felt comfortable with.

"So let's say everything felt like it was pretty recharged after that first day."