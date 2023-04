Australian GP: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "My start today wasn't amazing and then on lap 1 I was very careful as there was a lot on the line, I had a lot to lose and a lot to win. But after that restart, we had good pace and a decent gap for the majority of the race. Perhaps we didn't need all of those red flags today, it was frustrating, but everyone was safe and we won which is the most important thing. It's my first win in Australia which feels really good, it's also been a while for the Team so it means a lot to us all, especially as Checo also had a good recovery drive today. It's been a chaotic day but it's great to see that the fans had a great time despite the long wait!"

Sergio Perez: "Generally, it was a good result today. Yesterday, I obviously lost a bit of confidence with the car, but we made a lot of changes overnight so that helped heading into the race. I had a really good restart the first time, I jumped 3 or 4 places but then it was a bit of a mess with the DRS train. I was frustrated later in the race because I couldn't advance any further, but it was so difficult to get through the field with tyre deg low and everyone going on to the hard tyres quickly. Maybe if I'd been a bit more aggressive earlier on, I could've finished higher, but I'm happy we finished P5 and even managed to secure the fastest lap. Overall, this race gives us confidence heading to Baku in a few weeks and we look forward to the challenge that it brings."

Christian Horner: "It was a complicated race made up of three parts. The first start didn't go our way but in the restart Max was able to hold position, battle Lewis for the lead and really control the race from there. While the marshals are always acting in the interest of safety, and driver safety is paramount, the restart at the end of the race was a little frustrating. Thankfully, it didn't cost us anything, we had great pace with the car and Max was on great form. For Max to claim the victory was testament to his driving, but equally, credit must go to the Team both here and at home, all of whom worked together to deliver a great race. Checo also drove phenomenally well, bringing home the fastest lap and securing P5 in the end. It was a great recovery, from the back of the grid, in the pits, on a track where it is very difficult to overtake. All in all we are very happy with our performance and thrilled to bring home a win on our 350th race at a track we haven't won at in 10 years."