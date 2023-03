Red Bull pair have cleared the air

Following a clear the air meeting relating to the confusion over the fastest lap in Jeddah, Sergio Perez is satisfied that "we are all in the same line"

As the Mexican counted down the laps until the chequered flag, he was aware that the 25 points almost in the bag, together with fastest lap, meant that he would lead the world championship, for at that time the fastest lap belonged to him.

However, unable to catch his teammate, having started from 15th on the grid, teammate Max Verstappen targeted the fastest lap, thereby giving him the lead in the championship.

Cue dramatic music...

Though the team insists that both drivers are free to race one another, Perez was told to maintain a certain pace, while Verstappen, who had spent much of the closing stages of the race worrying about a potential technical issue was eventually allowed to let rip... the Dutchman claiming fastest lap, and the point that goes with it, on the final lap of the race.

Needless to say the post-race mood in the Red Bull camp was not exactly joyous, sparking memories of Brazil last year and Verstappen's absolute refusal to yield to his teammate.

Naturally, sensing a potential festering sore at Milton Keynes, a means by which the Red Bull steamroller might derail itself, the media got stuck in.

However, speaking in Melbourne today, Perez insisted that, following a clear the air meeting, the matter was resolved.

"Things are great," said the Mexican, "I think we spoke about it and we are all in the same line, we obviously learn from that.

"At the time I thought I was not given the right information," he admitted, "but now looking back at it, it was all very well played by the team.

"I think it was a bit of a miscommunication between my engineer and myself," he added. "I don't think there was anything more to it, I think the team did a good job to let us race, and I think that was good.

"I had a word with Christian after the race, and it was all clear. It's nothing big. Obviously you guys like to create some stories when we're not racing, but it's all good in the team."

Regular readers will be aware that this is not the first 'clear the air' meeting that Red Bull teammates have been involved in over the years, most notably that involving Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber following the infamous "multi-21" incident at the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix.