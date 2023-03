Australian GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: I'm looking forward to going to Australia again, it's always nice to be there and experience Melbourne a little, although from a racing point of view, it is not one that has been too kind to us over the years. The track is great with some high-speed corners, and one I enjoy driving so hopefully we can have a good race this weekend. We just need it to be straightforward and consistent. We haven't won there as a Team since 2011, so let's see what we can do.

Sergio Perez: I was massively proud of the Team and our performance in Jeddah. I had a complete weekend and that was one of my aims this season, to be consistent across all three days. But we are only two races into the season and have to keep pushing to make sure we continue this great start to the season. Bahrain and Saudi are very different tracks to each other and Australia will be another challenge for us and this car. We have great pace and are working so hard together to make sure our reliability is there too. It's been a fun start to 2023 but that won't matter if we don't maintain our high level.

Fast Facts

• Oracle Red Bull Racing are attempting to score a third consecutive 1-2 finish, for the first time in the Team's history, at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

• The first ever Red Bull front row lockout came in Melbourne in 2010, when Sebastian Vettel took pole ahead of Mark Webber.

• Max was the youngest driver in Formula One history when he made his debut at the 2015 Australian GP, as a 17-year-old.

• Checo briefly joined the list of drivers to have scored points on their Grand Prix debut, when he finished seventh at the 2011 Australian GP - only to be disqualified for a technical infringement.

• In the year since F1 last raced in Melbourne, Oracle Red Bull Racing have won 18 out of 21 Grand Prixs - and 12 of the last 13 races!

• The changes to the track layout at Albert Park for 2022 - combined with the new technical regulations - saw the number of on-track passes rise nearly three-fold compared to the last race on the old track layout in 2019.