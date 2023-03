Australian GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Following two evening races in the Middle East, the Melbourne event marks a return to daytime sessions. The weather can be variable as Victoria heads into autumn; rain is possible, and it is very likely to be cooler than at the opening races.

The Albert Park circuit was modified ahead of last year's event and there are only minor adjustments to the track for 2023. However, Logan has never driven at this circuit and, although he has completed a lot of laps in the simulator, there is no substitute for real experience. He will need to get to grips with this physically demanding track early in FP1.

The FW45 has shown some promise at the opening events and we are keen to keep pushing it hard in Melbourne. We have a couple of minor upgrades to try this weekend and we will also conduct some further set-up tests on Friday.

The tyre compounds are the same as in Jeddah, but the different layout and track surface here will mean that their behaviour is slightly different. Nonetheless, they should be good tyres for this event and should provide the teams with some options ahead of qualifying and the Grand Prix.

Alex Albon: I have great memories from last year's race here and I love coming to Melbourne; it's a great city and the fans create an amazing atmosphere. It looks like it might be a wet weekend so that'll be something we'll be keeping an eye on, but I'm looking forward to it.

Logan Sargeant: I'm really excited to head to Australia for the first time. It's a track and place I've always wanted to visit, so I'm excited to be here in Melbourne. I also think it's another great opportunity for us as a team to keep building on what we've done so far. It's another challenging circuit but I'm really looking forward to the weekend.