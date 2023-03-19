Saudi Arabian GP: Race team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: The pace was good today and Alex had a good chance of finishing in the top 10. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire with an issue in the mechanical brake system, which we will investigate and fix before the next race. This is a shame as a lot of good work was done here and in Grove on Friday evening to prepare the cars for the race.

Logan's race was compromised by the Safety Car, which left him with a lengthy stint on the Medium tyre and a defensive race against a close group of cars. He eventually lost a few places to faster cars but gave a good performance in his 2nd Formula 1 race.

We can take a lot of positives away from this weekend but at the same time we missed a good opportunity to score some more points and we must make some improvements to succeed in a very tight midfield.

Alex Albon: It was a frustrating day, as this weekend we felt really strong as a team and I've been really impressed with where the car is compared to where we were last year. It's been such a pleasure getting to drive the car and unfortunately when it mattered in qualifying, we couldn't quite execute, followed by the issue in the race, so it's frustrating as we could have scored points this weekend. I'd much rather be disappointed, knowing the car has got pace than just finishing at the back, so it's a different kind of disappointment with lots of positives and the opportunity to turn it around and come back fighting.

Logan Sargeant: Today I struggled a bit more than yesterday. The first 30 laps or so were pretty good and then I just struggled there at the end to keep a hold of the tyres, we were losing a lot of grip. Nevertheless, we made it through another one and learned a lot. I definitely feel more confident ahead of the next race. I showed this weekend that on a difficult track I can be really quick, so I can take that going into Melbourne and hopefully replicate and keep improving. Over the past two races I've learned an enormous amount; I feel like everything is becoming more natural and I'm trying to get things to become second nature and keep implementing them. It's not going to happen all at once, it's more a case of constantly building and understanding better.