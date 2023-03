Bahrain GP: Race team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: After the frustration of yesterday, today was a good comeback that got our season off to a strong start.

Although scoring a point is always rewarding, there are significantly more positives to take from today. Alex drove expertly, exactly as we know he can, and he was able to gain places and then defend strongly whilst managing his tyres to the end. Logan enjoyed a fantastic opening race, which has taught him a huge amount about racing in Formula One; he didn't make a single mistake, was measured in attack and good with his tyres. He and his team have worked very hard to get to this position and they took their opportunity very well.

This is only the first race of a long season. We have a lot of work to do but we now have some momentum to build upon and carry forward into the next races in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Alex Albon: In my opinion we were out of position on the grid due to a tricky Qualifying session but we had a really good start, made up some positions off the line and then had our elbows out at a couple of moments during the race. We were strong, we were fighting and our race pace was better than expected. It was a tough race, a lot of management, but we made it work. We're maybe not quite midfield pace, but we're close and to get a point in the first race is pretty amazing. I'm super happy and super proud of the team; it was a job well done by everyone at Williams Racing.

Logan Sargeant: I absolutely loved every second of my debut race. The first time going off the line was special. I'm proud of the team, I think we outperformed everything we expected coming from testing. Congratulations to Alex and everyone at Williams Racing for scoring the first point of the season. From myself, everything went smoothly from race start to pit-stops to Virtual Safety Car. Hopefully, we can use this as a good base and continue to make progress throughout the year.