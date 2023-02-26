Alonso and AlphaTauri top mileage charts

Year after year we say it, and year after year it's true... to finish first, first you have to finish.

With no significant overhaul of the regulations it isn't exactly surprising that that there were no serious reliability issues over the three days of testing.

That said, for the most part reliability was very impressive.

Amidst all the talk of long runs, short runs, fuel loads and the rest, the main factor is - as we saw with Ferrari last year - it's no use having pace if your car isn't going to last the distance.

Consequently, AlphaTauri, who had a pretty dreadful 2022 and are now understandably subject to deep and meaningful speculation within the Red Bull empire, will be pleased with what they achieved over the three days.

While Yuki Tsunoda was the sixth fastest driver overall, and fourth on the C4, teammate Nyck de Vries completed the second highest number of laps.

Indeed, when you consider that he had less time in the car than the man who completed the most (Alonso), the Dutch youngster had a very busy time of it, as did fellow rookie Logan Sargeant.

With Alonso doing the lion's share of the testing it comes as no surprise that Felipe Drugovich completed the least number of laps, however, worryingly, joining the Brazilian-Italian at the wrong end of the table are the McLaren pair, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

With that in mind, with just 312 laps to its tally, compared to 456 for AlphaTauri and 439 for Williams, McLaren will be approaching the season opener with understandable trepidation.

Of then three main title contenders, Red Bull completed 413 laps, compared to Ferrari's 417 and Mercedes 398.

Since it supplies for of the teams it comes as no surprise that Mercedes tops the engine reliability chart, though with just two teams the Honda RBPT unit is looking formidably strong.

Engine Manufacturer Test Mileage

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms Mercedes 1536 5165.5 8312.8 Ferrari 1234 4149.9 6678.4 Honda 869 2922.4 4703.0 Renault 353 1187.1 1910.4

Team Test Mileage

Team Laps Miles Kms AlphaTauri 456 1533.5 2467.9 Williams 439 1476.3 2375.9 Ferrari 417 1402.4 2256.8 Haas 415 1395.6 2246.0 Red Bull 413 1388.9 2235.2 Alfa Romeo 402 1351.9 2175.6 Mercedes 398 1338.5 2154.0 Aston Martin 387 1301.5 2094.4 Alpine 353 1187.1 1910.4 McLaren 312 1049.2 1688.5

Driver Test Mileage

Driver Team Laps Miles Kms Alonso Aston Martin 270 908.0 1461.2 De Vries AlphaTauri 246 827.3 1331.4 Sargeant Williams 229 770.1 1239.3 Hamilton Mercedes 220 739.8 1190.6 Magnussen Haas 219 736.5 1185.2 Sainz Ferrari 218 733.1 1179.8 Albon Williams 210 706.2 1136.5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 210 706.2 1136.5 Perez Red Bull 209 702.9 1131.1 Verstappen Red Bull 204 686.0 1104.0 Bottas Alfa Romeo 202 679.3 1093.2 Zhou Alfa Romeo 200 672.6 1082.4 Leclerc Ferrari 199 669.2 1077.0 Hulkenberg Haas 196 659.1 1060.8 Ocon Alpine 178 598.6 963.3 Russel Mercedes 178 598.6 963.3 Gasly Alpine 175 588.5 947.1 Piastri McLaren 170 571.7 920.0 Norris McLaren 142 477.5 768.5 Drugovich Aston Martin 117 393.5 633.2

Best Times

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap 25-Feb Perez Red Bull C4 1:30.305 134.064 mph 25-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C5 1:30.664 0.359 25-Feb Bottas Alfa Romeo C5 1:30.827 0.522 25-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C4 1:31.024 0.719 25-Feb Sainz Ferrari C4 1:31.036 0.731 25-Feb Tsunoda AlphaTauri C4 1:31.261 0.956 25-Feb Magnussen Haas C4 1:31.381 1.076 25-Feb Russel Mercedes C5 1:31.442 1.137 25-Feb Alonso Aston Martin C4 1:31.450 1.145 24-Feb Zhou Alfa Romeo C5 1:31.610 1.305 24-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C3 1:31.650 1.345 25-Feb Drugovich Aston Martin C5 1:32.075 1.770 25-Feb Norris McLaren C3 1:32.160 1.855 24-Feb Alonso Aston Martin C3 1:32.205 1.900 24-Feb De Vries AlphaTauri C4 1:32.222 1.917 24-Feb Hulkenberg Haas C4 1:32.466 2.161 24-Feb Sainz Ferrari C3 1:32.486 2.181 24-Feb Sargeant Williams C5 1:32.549 2.244 24-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C3 1:32.725 2.420 25-Feb Gasly Alpine C3 1:32.762 2.457 25-Feb Albon Williams C5 1:32.793 2.488 24-Feb Piastri McLaren C3 1:33.175 2.870 25-Feb Ocon Alpine C3 1:33.257 2.952 25-Feb Hulkenberg Haas C3 1:33.329 3.024 24-Feb Magnussen Haas C3 1:33.442 3.137 23-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C3 1:33.508 3.203 24-Feb Russel Mercedes C3 1:33.654 3.349 23-Feb Albon Williams C4 1:33.671 3.366 23-Feb Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 1:33.723 3.418 24-Feb Perez Red Bull PRO 1:33.751 3.446 23-Feb Sargeant Williams C3 1:34.324 4.019 23-Feb Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 1:34.558 4.253 23-Feb De Vries AlphaTauri PRO 1:34.559 4.254 23-Feb Drugovich Aston Martin C3 1:34.564 4.259 23-Feb Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 1:34.671 4.366 23-Feb Gasly Alpine C2 1:34.822 4.517 23-Feb Ocon Alpine C2 1:34.871 4.566 24-Feb Norris McLaren C2 1:35.522 5.217 24-Feb Tsunoda AlphaTauri C2 1:35.708 5.403 25-Feb De Vries AlphaTauri C3 1:38.244 7.939

