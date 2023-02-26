Site logo

Alonso and AlphaTauri top mileage charts

NEWS STORY
26/02/2023

Year after year we say it, and year after year it's true... to finish first, first you have to finish.

With no significant overhaul of the regulations it isn't exactly surprising that that there were no serious reliability issues over the three days of testing.

That said, for the most part reliability was very impressive.

Amidst all the talk of long runs, short runs, fuel loads and the rest, the main factor is - as we saw with Ferrari last year - it's no use having pace if your car isn't going to last the distance.

Consequently, AlphaTauri, who had a pretty dreadful 2022 and are now understandably subject to deep and meaningful speculation within the Red Bull empire, will be pleased with what they achieved over the three days.

While Yuki Tsunoda was the sixth fastest driver overall, and fourth on the C4, teammate Nyck de Vries completed the second highest number of laps.

Indeed, when you consider that he had less time in the car than the man who completed the most (Alonso), the Dutch youngster had a very busy time of it, as did fellow rookie Logan Sargeant.

With Alonso doing the lion's share of the testing it comes as no surprise that Felipe Drugovich completed the least number of laps, however, worryingly, joining the Brazilian-Italian at the wrong end of the table are the McLaren pair, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

With that in mind, with just 312 laps to its tally, compared to 456 for AlphaTauri and 439 for Williams, McLaren will be approaching the season opener with understandable trepidation.

Of then three main title contenders, Red Bull completed 413 laps, compared to Ferrari's 417 and Mercedes 398.

Since it supplies for of the teams it comes as no surprise that Mercedes tops the engine reliability chart, though with just two teams the Honda RBPT unit is looking formidably strong.

Engine Manufacturer Test Mileage

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms
Mercedes 1536 5165.5 8312.8
Ferrari 1234 4149.9 6678.4
Honda 869 2922.4 4703.0
Renault 353 1187.1 1910.4

Team Test Mileage

Team Laps Miles Kms
AlphaTauri 456 1533.5 2467.9
Williams 439 1476.3 2375.9
Ferrari 417 1402.4 2256.8
Haas 415 1395.6 2246.0
Red Bull 413 1388.9 2235.2
Alfa Romeo 402 1351.9 2175.6
Mercedes 398 1338.5 2154.0
Aston Martin 387 1301.5 2094.4
Alpine 353 1187.1 1910.4
McLaren 312 1049.2 1688.5

Driver Test Mileage

Driver Team Laps Miles Kms
Alonso Aston Martin 270 908.0 1461.2
De Vries AlphaTauri 246 827.3 1331.4
Sargeant Williams 229 770.1 1239.3
Hamilton Mercedes 220 739.8 1190.6
Magnussen Haas 219 736.5 1185.2
Sainz Ferrari 218 733.1 1179.8
Albon Williams 210 706.2 1136.5
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 210 706.2 1136.5
Perez Red Bull 209 702.9 1131.1
Verstappen Red Bull 204 686.0 1104.0
Bottas Alfa Romeo 202 679.3 1093.2
Zhou Alfa Romeo 200 672.6 1082.4
Leclerc Ferrari 199 669.2 1077.0
Hulkenberg Haas 196 659.1 1060.8
Ocon Alpine 178 598.6 963.3
Russel Mercedes 178 598.6 963.3
Gasly Alpine 175 588.5 947.1
Piastri McLaren 170 571.7 920.0
Norris McLaren 142 477.5 768.5
Drugovich Aston Martin 117 393.5 633.2

Best Times

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
25-Feb Perez Red Bull C4 1:30.305 134.064 mph
25-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C5 1:30.664 0.359
25-Feb Bottas Alfa Romeo C5 1:30.827 0.522
25-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C4 1:31.024 0.719
25-Feb Sainz Ferrari C4 1:31.036 0.731
25-Feb Tsunoda AlphaTauri C4 1:31.261 0.956
25-Feb Magnussen Haas C4 1:31.381 1.076
25-Feb Russel Mercedes C5 1:31.442 1.137
25-Feb Alonso Aston Martin C4 1:31.450 1.145
24-Feb Zhou Alfa Romeo C5 1:31.610 1.305
24-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C3 1:31.650 1.345
25-Feb Drugovich Aston Martin C5 1:32.075 1.770
25-Feb Norris McLaren C3 1:32.160 1.855
24-Feb Alonso Aston Martin C3 1:32.205 1.900
24-Feb De Vries AlphaTauri C4 1:32.222 1.917
24-Feb Hulkenberg Haas C4 1:32.466 2.161
24-Feb Sainz Ferrari C3 1:32.486 2.181
24-Feb Sargeant Williams C5 1:32.549 2.244
24-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C3 1:32.725 2.420
25-Feb Gasly Alpine C3 1:32.762 2.457
25-Feb Albon Williams C5 1:32.793 2.488
24-Feb Piastri McLaren C3 1:33.175 2.870
25-Feb Ocon Alpine C3 1:33.257 2.952
25-Feb Hulkenberg Haas C3 1:33.329 3.024
24-Feb Magnussen Haas C3 1:33.442 3.137
23-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C3 1:33.508 3.203
24-Feb Russel Mercedes C3 1:33.654 3.349
23-Feb Albon Williams C4 1:33.671 3.366
23-Feb Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 1:33.723 3.418
24-Feb Perez Red Bull PRO 1:33.751 3.446
23-Feb Sargeant Williams C3 1:34.324 4.019
23-Feb Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 1:34.558 4.253
23-Feb De Vries AlphaTauri PRO 1:34.559 4.254
23-Feb Drugovich Aston Martin C3 1:34.564 4.259
23-Feb Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 1:34.671 4.366
23-Feb Gasly Alpine C2 1:34.822 4.517
23-Feb Ocon Alpine C2 1:34.871 4.566
24-Feb Norris McLaren C2 1:35.522 5.217
24-Feb Tsunoda AlphaTauri C2 1:35.708 5.403
25-Feb De Vries AlphaTauri C3 1:38.244 7.939

Check out our Saturday gallery from Bahrain, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms