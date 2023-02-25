Site logo

Morning times from Bahrain - Saturday

NEWS STORY
25/02/2023

This morning's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, as the final day of pre-season testing gets underway.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Leclerc Ferrari C4 67 1:31.024 133.183 mph
Russel Mercedes C5 83 1:31.442 0.418
Drugovich Aston Martin C5 77 1:32.075 1.051
Perez Red Bull C3 69 1:32.459 1.435
Gasly Alpine C3 56 1:32.762 1.738
Albon Williams C5 53 1:32.793 1.769
Hulkenberg Haas C3 77 1:33.329 2.305
Piastri McLaren C3 44 1:33.655 2.631
Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 72 1:36.854 5.830
De Vries AlphaTauri C3 87 1:38.244 7.220

