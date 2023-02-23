Site logo

Morning times from Bahrain - Thursday

NEWS STORY
23/02/2023

This morning's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, as pre-season testing gets underway.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
       
Verstappen Red Bull 71 1:32.959 130.236 mph
Sainz Ferrari 72 1:33.253 0.294
Albon Williams 74 1:33.671 0.712
Zhou Alfa Romeo 67 1:33.723 0.764
Russel Mercedes 69 1:34.174 1.215
Hulkenberg Haas 51 1:34.424 1.465
Drugovich Aston Martin 40 1:34.564 1.605
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 46 1:34.671 1.712
Gasly Alpine 60 1:34.822 1.863
Piastri McLaren 52 1:34.888 1.929

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms