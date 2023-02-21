Drugovich replaces Stroll in testing

Aston Martin has confirmed that F2 champion, Felipe Drugovich will replace Lance Stroll on the opening day of pre-season testing.

The news follows yesterday's revelation that Stroll injured himself in a cycling accident.

Drugovich will get the test underway on Thursday morning before handing over to Fernando Alonso after lunch.

The team has yet to confirm the line-up for the remainder of the test.

With the Grand Prix just over a week away it is by no means certain that Stroll will be sufficiently recovered in time in which case Drugovich could be called on to deputise for the Canadian.

The Silverstone-based outfit also has Stoffel Vandoorne on reserve driver duty, however the Belgian is taking part in the Formula E race in Cape Town this weekend

The line-up for the remaining two days of testing will give a better idea of the team's plans for the Bahrain Grand Prix should Stroll not recover in time.