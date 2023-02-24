Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 24-02

24/02/2023

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit following the second and penultimate day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Zhou Alfa Romeo C5 133 1:31.610 132.154 mph
Verstappen Red Bull C3 47 1:31.650 0.040
Alonso Aston Martin C3 130 1:32.205 0.595
De Vries AlphaTauri C4 74 1:32.222 0.612
Hulkenberg Haas C4 68 1:32.466 0.856
Sainz Ferrari C3 70 1:32.486 0.876
Sargeant Williams C5 154 1:32.549 0.939
Leclerc Ferrari C3 68 1:32.725 1.115
Piastri McLaren C3 74 1:33.175 1.565
Gasly Alpine C3 59 1:33.186 1.576
Magnussen Haas C3 67 1:33.442 1.832
Ocon Alpine C3 49 1:33.490 1.880
Russel Mercedes C3 26 1:33.654 2.044
Perez Red Bull Proto 76 1:33.751 2.141
Hamilton Mercedes C3 72 1:33.954 2.344
Norris McLaren C2 65 1:35.522 3.912
Tsunoda AlphaTauri C2 85 1:35.708 4.098

Best Times To Date

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
24-Feb Zhou Alfa Romeo C5 1:31.610 132.154 mph
24-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C3 1:31.650 0.040
24-Feb Alonso Aston Martin C3 1:32.205 0.595
24-Feb De Vries AlphaTauri C4 1:32.222 0.612
24-Feb Hulkenberg Haas C4 1:32.466 0.856
24-Feb Sainz Ferrari C3 1:32.486 0.876
24-Feb Sargeant Williams C5 1:32.549 0.939
24-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C3 1:32.725 1.115
24-Feb Piastri McLaren C3 1:33.175 1.565
24-Feb Gasly Alpine C3 1:33.186 1.576
24-Feb Magnussen Haas C3 1:33.442 1.832
23-Feb Norris McLaren C3 1:33.462 1.852
24-Feb Ocon Alpine C3 1:33.490 1.880
23-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C3 1:33.508 1.898
24-Feb Russel Mercedes C3 1:33.654 2.044
23-Feb Albon Williams C4 1:33.671 2.061
23-Feb Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 1:33.723 2.113
24-Feb Perez Red Bull PRO 1:33.751 2.141
23-Feb Sargeant Williams C3 1:34.324 2.714
23-Feb Hulkenberg Haas C3 1:34.424 2.814
23-Feb Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 1:34.558 2.948
23-Feb De Vries AlphaTauri PRO 1:34.559 2.949
23-Feb Drugovich Aston Martin C3 1:34.564 2.954
23-Feb Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 1:34.671 3.061
23-Feb Gasly Alpine C2 1:34.822 3.212
23-Feb Ocon Alpine C2 1:34.871 3.261
24-Feb Norris McLaren C2 1:35.522 3.912
24-Feb Tsunoda AlphaTauri C2 1:35.708 4.098

