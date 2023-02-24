Test Times: Bahrain 24-02

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit following the second and penultimate day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Zhou Alfa Romeo C5 133 1:31.610 132.154 mph Verstappen Red Bull C3 47 1:31.650 0.040 Alonso Aston Martin C3 130 1:32.205 0.595 De Vries AlphaTauri C4 74 1:32.222 0.612 Hulkenberg Haas C4 68 1:32.466 0.856 Sainz Ferrari C3 70 1:32.486 0.876 Sargeant Williams C5 154 1:32.549 0.939 Leclerc Ferrari C3 68 1:32.725 1.115 Piastri McLaren C3 74 1:33.175 1.565 Gasly Alpine C3 59 1:33.186 1.576 Magnussen Haas C3 67 1:33.442 1.832 Ocon Alpine C3 49 1:33.490 1.880 Russel Mercedes C3 26 1:33.654 2.044 Perez Red Bull Proto 76 1:33.751 2.141 Hamilton Mercedes C3 72 1:33.954 2.344 Norris McLaren C2 65 1:35.522 3.912 Tsunoda AlphaTauri C2 85 1:35.708 4.098

Best Times To Date